Blue Bird Reports Record Revenue and Sales Growth

October 25, 2024 — 10:31 am EDT

Blue Bird ( (BLBD) ) has provided an announcement.

Blue Bird Corporation, a leader in electric and low-emission school buses, reported a robust fiscal 2024 performance with a 6% increase in bus sales totaling 9,000 units and a record $1.35 billion in revenue, up 19% from last year. The company also achieved a significant rise in electric vehicle sales, with 704 units sold. With a strong order backlog and growing demand, Blue Bird is optimistic about its future prospects in the clean energy transportation sector.

