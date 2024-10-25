Blue Bird Reports Record Revenue and Sales Growth

Blue Bird ( (BLBD) ) has provided an announcement.

Blue Bird Corporation, a leader in electric and low-emission school buses, reported a robust fiscal 2024 performance with a 6% increase in bus sales totaling 9,000 units and a record $1.35 billion in revenue, up 19% from last year. The company also achieved a significant rise in electric vehicle sales, with 704 units sold. With a strong order backlog and growing demand, Blue Bird is optimistic about its future prospects in the clean energy transportation sector.

