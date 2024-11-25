Blue Bird Reports Record Fiscal 2024 Results

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Blue Bird Corporation, a leader in electric and low-emission school buses, reported record fiscal 2024 results with a 19% increase in net sales to $1.35 billion and a significant rise in net income to $106 million. The company also achieved a record Adjusted EBITDA of $183 million and plans to increase fiscal 2025 guidance. With a robust performance and strong market demand, Blue Bird is poised for continued growth, particularly in the electric vehicle segment, supported by significant orders from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program.

