Blue Bird Prices Secondary Public Offering Of 4.5 Mln Share At $20/shr

(RTTNews) - Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), a bus maker, said on Thursday that it has priced the secondary public offering by its certain stockholders of 4.5 million shares at $20 per share.

The offering is scheduled to be closed on June 12.

In addition, the sellers have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares at the public offering price.

Blue Bird has clarified that the sellers of shares will receive all of the proceeds from the offering and the company will not get any proceeds.

