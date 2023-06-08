News & Insights

Markets
BLBD

Blue Bird Prices Secondary Public Offering Of 4.5 Mln Share At $20/shr

June 08, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), a bus maker, said on Thursday that it has priced the secondary public offering by its certain stockholders of 4.5 million shares at $20 per share.

The offering is scheduled to be closed on June 12.

In addition, the sellers have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares at the public offering price.

Blue Bird has clarified that the sellers of shares will receive all of the proceeds from the offering and the company will not get any proceeds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLBD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.