Blue Bird price target lowered to $63.50 from $66 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Blue Bird (BLBD) to $63.50 from $66 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Blue Bird “beat and raised for a seventh consecutive quarter as revamped operations continue to drive performance,” says the analyst, who maintains the firm’s 2024/25 revenue estimates and raise its 2025 EBITDA estimate 5% to $205M. The firm’s higher EBITDA estimate for 2025 is offset by higher net debt as the company reinvests in facilities, driving the firm’s lowered target, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.