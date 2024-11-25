Blue Bird options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Blue Bird (BLBD) is 3.2x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.9%, or $3.90, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 13.6%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.