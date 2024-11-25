Blue Bird options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Blue Bird (BLBD) is 3.2x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.9%, or $3.90, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 13.6%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BLBD:
- BLBD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- DA Davidson analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- Blue Bird Strengthens Board with EV Industry Expert
- HF Foods Group appoints Lin as interim CEO
- Blue Bird price target lowered to $41 from $48 at Roth MKM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.