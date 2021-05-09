Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Blue Bird:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$26m ÷ (US$308m - US$109m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, Blue Bird has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 9.8% it's much better.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Blue Bird's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 34%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Blue Bird's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Since the stock has skyrocketed 162% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

