Blue Bird (FRA:4RB) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 27.93

The average one-year price target for Blue Bird (FRA:4RB) has been revised to 27.93 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of 24.94 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.52 to a high of 35.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.50% from the latest reported closing price of 22.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Bird. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 11.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4RB is 0.22%, an increase of 22.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 34,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Securities holds 6,543K shares representing 20.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,805K shares, representing a decrease of 19.30%.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,172K shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,028K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4RB by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,676K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4RB by 7.63% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,184K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

