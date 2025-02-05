BLUE BIRD Earnings Results: $BLBD Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLUE BIRD ($BLBD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, beating estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $313,870,000, missing estimates of $314,476,200 by $-606,200.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BLBD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BLUE BIRD Insider Trading Activity
BLUE BIRD insiders have traded $BLBD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHIL HORLOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,991 shares for an estimated $5,322,098.
- GURMINDER S BEDI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,896 shares for an estimated $913,596.
- RAZVAN RADULESCU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 19,171 shares for an estimated $822,244
- BRITTON SMITH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,016 shares for an estimated $245,307.
- TED SCARTZ (SVP General Counsel) sold 2,985 shares for an estimated $145,079
- DANIEL MARK THAU purchased 700 shares for an estimated $27,426
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BLUE BIRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of BLUE BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,341,259 shares (+268.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,326,781
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 574,239 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,540,502
- NEUMEIER POMA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC added 485,355 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,277,625
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 463,623 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,235,359
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 383,151 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,375,921
- RK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 341,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,370,906
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 329,407 shares (-79.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,798,359
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BLUE BIRD Government Contracts
We have seen $18,120,272 of award payments to $BLBD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 72 CHILDREN, TYPE D FRONT ENGINE, SCHOOL BUS, BASIC: $1,356,104
- 44 ADULT, TYPE D REAR ENGINE, WORK BUS, BASIC: $1,013,050
- 44 ADULT, TYPE D FRONT ENGINE, WORK BUS, BASIC: $901,225
- 44 ADULT, TYPE D REAR ENGINE, WORK BUS: $840,368
- 32 ADULT, TYPE D FRONT ENGINE, WORK BUS, BASIC: $657,916
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.