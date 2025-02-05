BLUE BIRD Earnings Results: $BLBD Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLUE BIRD ($BLBD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, beating estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $313,870,000, missing estimates of $314,476,200 by $-606,200.

BLUE BIRD Insider Trading Activity

BLUE BIRD insiders have traded $BLBD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHIL HORLOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,991 shares for an estimated $5,322,098 .

. GURMINDER S BEDI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,896 shares for an estimated $913,596 .

. RAZVAN RADULESCU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 19,171 shares for an estimated $822,244

BRITTON SMITH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,016 shares for an estimated $245,307 .

. TED SCARTZ (SVP General Counsel) sold 2,985 shares for an estimated $145,079

DANIEL MARK THAU purchased 700 shares for an estimated $27,426

BLUE BIRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of BLUE BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLUE BIRD Government Contracts

We have seen $18,120,272 of award payments to $BLBD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

