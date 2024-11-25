Blue Bird Corporation Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Growth

Blue Bird Corporation ( (BLBD) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Blue Bird Corporation presented to its investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, a leading manufacturer of electric and low-emission school buses, has reported strong fiscal 2024 earnings results, showcasing significant growth in revenue and profitability. The company announced net sales of $1.35 billion, a 19% increase from the previous year, and a GAAP net income of $106 million, up by $82 million. Blue Bird sold 9,000 buses, contributing to a record adjusted EBITDA of $183 million, reflecting a remarkable $95 million increase. The company continues to expand its leadership in alternative-powered buses, with a notable rise in electric bus deliveries and order backlogs, fueled by the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program. Looking ahead, Blue Bird has raised its fiscal 2025 guidance, expecting adjusted EBITDA to reach up to $210 million, and anticipates sustained growth driven by strong market demand and strategic investments.

