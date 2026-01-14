Blue Bird Corp. CFO Sells 7,984 Shares After Record Fiscal Year. Can the Electric School Bus Company Keep Delivering?

Key Points

7,984 directly held shares were sold on Dec. 10, 2025, for a total value of ~$402,300 based on a weighted average sale price of $50.39 per share.

The sale represented 13.99% of Radulescu's direct holdings, reducing his stake from 57,071 to 49,087 shares.

The stock was up 27% year over year at the time of the transaction.

On Dec. 10, 2025, Razvan Radulescu, Chief Financial Officer of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD), executed an open-market sale of 7,984 directly held shares for a total transaction value of approximately $402,300, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,984 Transaction value ~$402,300 Post-transaction shares (direct) 49,087 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2,470,000

Key questions

How significant is this sale relative to Radulescu's remaining direct holdings?

The transaction accounted for 14.0% of Radulescu's direct shares, leaving him with 49,087 shares, which now represent a 0.1548% insider ownership stake in Blue Bird Corporation as of Dec. 10, 2025.

No, all shares sold originated from direct ownership, with no participation from trusts, LLCs, or derivative security exercises; the transaction was a straightforward open-market sale.

The 7,984-share sale aligns with his median sell trade size (7,984 shares) for the recent 12-month period, with the scale of sales decreasing as Radulescu's available share balance has declined.

Blue Bird Corporation shares closed at $50.91 on Dec. 10, 2025, up 27.24% over the trailing year, and Radulescu retains a sizable holding valued at approximately $2.5 million post-sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.48 billion Net income (TTM) $127.72 million Employees 2,008 1-year price change 27.24%

Company snapshot

Designs, manufactures, and sells school buses, including Type C, Type D, specialty models, and alternative fuel vehicles such as propane, gasoline, compressed natural gas, and electric-powered buses.

Generates revenue primarily through bus sales and aftermarket parts, leveraging a dealer network and direct sales to institutional and government customers.

Serves school districts, fleet operators, U.S. and state governments, and international clients seeking reliable pupil transportation solutions.

Blue Bird Corporation is a leading U.S. manufacturer specializing in school buses and related parts, with a diverse portfolio that includes alternative fuel and electric vehicle offerings. The company leverages nearly a century of operational experience and an extensive dealer network to maintain a strong presence in the North American and international markets. Its focus on innovation and alternative energy solutions positions Blue Bird as a key supplier for customers seeking safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation for students.

What this transaction means for investors

Radulescu's December share sale was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a prearranged plan that allows company insiders to transact shares of their company on a set schedule, mitigating the appearance of insider trading. It should not be taken as an indication of the CFO's conviction in the company or opinions about its stock price.

The stock has outperformed over the past year as of the date of Radulescu's transaction, returning more than 27% compared to the S&P 500's share price gain of about 14%. Over the past five years, the stock is up 137% compared to the market benchmark's gain of almost 83%, as of this writing. After such impressive performance, is the stock still a buy for regular retail investors?

In November, the company announced record financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025, ended Sept. 27.

“We are very pleased with our 2025 results, with our highest ever revenue and Adj. EBITDA,” Radulescu said in the earnings release. “Our business is in a very strong position and we continue to deliver ahead of the plan we have been messaging. We are reaffirming full-year 2026 guidance for Net Revenue at ~$1.5 Billion and Adj. EBITDA guidance of $220 million. Additionally, we are reiterating our long-term profit outlook towards an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%+ on ~$2 billion in revenue. We are confident in our profitable growth plans.”

The company appears to have momentum heading into 2026. One risk to watch, however, is changes in federal grants for electric vehicles, from which Blue Bird has benefited in the past.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any investor at prevailing market prices.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations like family trusts or LLCs that can hold shares on behalf of individuals.

Insider ownership: The percentage of a company's shares held by its executives, directors, or key stakeholders.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Weighted average sale price: The average price per share in a transaction, weighted by the number of shares sold at each price.

Derivative security exercises: The act of converting options or similar financial instruments into company shares.

Aftermarket parts: Replacement components sold after the original product sale, often for maintenance or repair.

Dealer network: A group of authorized sellers or distributors that market and sell a company's products.

Alternative fuel vehicles: Vehicles powered by fuels other than traditional gasoline or diesel, such as propane, CNG, or electricity.

Trailing year: The most recent 12-month period, often used for performance comparisons.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



