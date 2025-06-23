Blue Bird (BLBD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed at $42.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.17% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.96% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the school bus maker had gained 8.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 6.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blue Bird in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.9 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $375 million, indicating a 12.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.74 per share and a revenue of $1.42 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.09% and +5.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Blue Bird boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Blue Bird is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.21.

We can additionally observe that BLBD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

