Blue Bird (BLBD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed at $49.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

Shares of the school bus maker have appreciated by 8.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blue Bird in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 4, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.8, signifying a 13.04% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $350 million, up 11.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion, which would represent changes of -3.88% and +5.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Blue Bird is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Blue Bird is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.38.

Meanwhile, BLBD's PEG ratio is currently 2.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.16.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.