Blue Bird (BLBD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Blue Bird (BLBD) was down 2.29% at $50.00. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

The school bus maker's stock has dropped by 5.63% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 24, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 25.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $380 million, indicating a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.04 per share and a revenue of $1.45 billion, representing changes of +16.76% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Blue Bird presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Blue Bird is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.17.

One should further note that BLBD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.68.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 150, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.