Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Blue Bird (BLBD) reached $41.29, with a -0.98% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Shares of the school bus maker witnessed a loss of 3.23% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 7.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.78, indicating a 18.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $335 million, indicating a 10.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blue Bird is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Blue Bird is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.88, so one might conclude that Blue Bird is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BLBD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

