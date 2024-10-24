Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blue Bird (BLBD) closed at $41.13, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.76%.

The the stock of school bus maker has fallen by 20.54% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Blue Bird will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.78, showcasing a 18.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $335 million, up 10.58% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Blue Bird is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Blue Bird is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.14 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BLBD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.