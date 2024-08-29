Is Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Blue Bird (BLBD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Blue Bird is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 107 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD's full-year earnings has moved 19% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BLBD has gained about 84.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -13.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Blue Bird is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Dorman Products (DORM) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.3%.

The consensus estimate for Dorman Products' current year EPS has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Blue Bird is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 14.2% so far this year, so BLBD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dorman Products falls under the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #7. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.7%.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Blue Bird and Dorman Products as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.