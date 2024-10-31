Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Blue Bird (BLBD) standing at $42.11, reflecting a -1.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.76%.

The school bus maker's stock has dropped by 6.74% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.78, signifying a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $335 million, reflecting a 10.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Blue Bird. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Blue Bird is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.35.

We can also see that BLBD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

