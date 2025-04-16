Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Blue Bird (BLBD) ending at $33.24, denoting a -1.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

The school bus maker's stock has dropped by 3.52% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.96, reflecting a 7.87% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $390 million, up 12.74% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion, indicating changes of +15.61% and +7.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Blue Bird is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Blue Bird is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.42.

Investors should also note that BLBD has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.