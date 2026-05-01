Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed at $63.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.89%.

Shares of the school bus maker have appreciated by 9.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.86%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 10.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blue Bird in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2026. On that day, Blue Bird is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.63%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.11% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Blue Bird. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Blue Bird boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Blue Bird's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.07. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.14.

We can also see that BLBD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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