Blue Bird (BLBD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed the most recent trading day at $50.74, moving -2.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Shares of the school bus maker witnessed a loss of 1.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 12.09%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.8, down 13.04% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $350 million, indicating a 11.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.21 per share and a revenue of $1.57 billion, signifying shifts of -3.88% and +5.74%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.63% higher. At present, Blue Bird boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Blue Bird currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.69, so one might conclude that Blue Bird is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BLBD has a PEG ratio of 2.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.