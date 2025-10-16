Blue Bird (BLBD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Blue Bird (BLBD) closed at $55.29, marking a -3.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the school bus maker had lost 1.85% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 25.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $380 million, up 8.51% from the year-ago period.

BLBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.76% and 0%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blue Bird currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Blue Bird is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.27.

Meanwhile, BLBD's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BLBD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

