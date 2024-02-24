Blue Bird (BLBD) Price Target Increased by 21.34% to 38.00

The average one-year price target for Blue Bird (NasdaqGM:BLBD) has been revised to 38.00 / share. This is an increase of 21.34% from the prior estimate of 31.31 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.62% from the latest reported closing price of 31.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Bird. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 9.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBD is 0.36%, an increase of 71.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 35,334K shares. The put/call ratio of BLBD is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,292K shares representing 13.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,172K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 2.69% over the last quarter.

American Securities holds 4,043K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares, representing a decrease of 61.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 50.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,824K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 87.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,630K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,347K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 41.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 55.32% over the last quarter.

Blue Bird Background Information

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 570,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird's longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird's parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

