Blue Bird (BLBD) Price Target Increased by 11.30% to 31.31

The average one-year price target for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been revised to 31.31 / share. This is an increase of 11.30% from the prior estimate of 28.13 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.96% from the latest reported closing price of 24.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Bird. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 11.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBD is 0.22%, an increase of 22.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 34,386K shares. The put/call ratio of BLBD is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Securities holds 6,543K shares representing 20.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,805K shares, representing a decrease of 19.30%.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,172K shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,028K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,676K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 7.63% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,184K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 570,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird's longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird's parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.