Blue Bird (BLBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed the most recent trading day at $47.79, moving +2.2% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the school bus maker had lost 8.8% lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.8, reflecting a 13.04% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $350 million, up 11.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion, indicating changes of -3.88% and +5.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Blue Bird is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blue Bird has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.73, which means Blue Bird is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BLBD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.