Blue Bird (BLBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Blue Bird (BLBD) ending at $54.38, denoting a +1.13% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the school bus maker had lost 2.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blue Bird in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.50, reflecting a 13.64% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $330 million, up 12.14% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion, indicating changes of +155.14% and +17.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Blue Bird possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Blue Bird currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

Also, we should mention that BLBD has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

