Blue Bird (BLBD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Blue Bird (BLBD) ended the recent trading session at $52.12, demonstrating a +1.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.64%.

Shares of the school bus maker have appreciated by 8.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Blue Bird will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.50, signifying a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330 million, up 12.14% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.88 per share and a revenue of $1.33 billion, indicating changes of +169.16% and +17.29%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blue Bird is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Blue Bird is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.91.

It's also important to note that BLBD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

