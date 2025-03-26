Blue Bird (BLBD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed the latest trading day at $34.20, indicating a -1.53% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.04%.

Shares of the school bus maker witnessed a loss of 4.14% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 2.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.91%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 7.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $390 million, up 12.74% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion, indicating changes of +15.61% and +10.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Blue Bird currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Blue Bird is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.06 for its industry.

Meanwhile, BLBD's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BLBD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.