Blue Bird (BLBD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blue Bird (BLBD) closed at $53.82, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the school bus maker had gained 1.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.02% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blue Bird in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.50, indicating a 13.64% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $330 million, up 12.14% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.73 per share and a revenue of $1.33 billion, signifying shifts of +155.14% and +17.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Blue Bird. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Blue Bird is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Blue Bird is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.82 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that BLBD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.