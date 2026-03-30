Blue Bird (BLBD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed at $54.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.73%.

Shares of the school bus maker witnessed a loss of 5.42% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 11.12%, and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blue Bird in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 15.63% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.56 per share and a revenue of $0 million, demonstrating changes of +4.11% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.75% higher. Currently, Blue Bird is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blue Bird has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.07 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BLBD's PEG ratio is currently 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.