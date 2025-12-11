Blue Bird (BLBD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Blue Bird (BLBD) ended the recent trading session at $51.48, demonstrating a +1.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Shares of the school bus maker witnessed a loss of 1.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 2.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blue Bird in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.8, indicating a 13.04% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $350 million, up 11.51% from the year-ago period.

BLBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.88% and +5.74%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.76% higher. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blue Bird has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.09 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.56 for its industry.

It's also important to note that BLBD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

