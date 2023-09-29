Blue Apron to be acquired by food delivery firm Wonder Group for $103 mln

Adds background in paragraph 4

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Blue Apron APRN.O said it would be acquired by privately held food delivery company Wonder Group in an all-stock deal for $103 million amid tough competition and low demand for its meal-kits.

Its stockholders will receive $13 per share, a 137% premium to the stock's Thursday closing price of $5.49. Its shares more than doubled in premarket trading on Friday.

Blue Apron was the first U.S. meal-kit company to go public in June 2017, with a valuation of $1.89 billion.

But it has been struggling with weak demand for years, with the company to warn in August that by the end of 2023 its net revenue and customer count would be lower than a year ago.

In a bid to raise capital, Blue Apron had offered two reverse stock splits, including one in June.

"...The transaction delivers immediate and certain value for Blue Apron stockholders at a significant premium over recent trading prices," CEO Linda Findley said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal, citing executives from both companies.

