Blue Apron Sees Demand Spike --- but Stock Ends Day Lower

Blue Apron Holdings shares continue to trade wildly, as the company strains to keep up with growing demand for its meal kits as more Americans find themselves homebound in response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus crisis.

It has been a wild week for the markets, but few stocks are behaving like Blue Apron (ticker: APRN). The stock closed at $2.28 last Friday, then rallied to $3.82 on Monday, $6.55 on Tuesday, and $16.25 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the stock swung in a remarkable range, soaring as high as $28.84 early in the day, before falling in half exactly one hour later. The stock closed down 11.7%, to $14.35—still more than six times the close last Friday. The S&P 500 closed up 0.5%.

The investment theory here is obvious—people need to eat, and Blue Apron delivers ready-to-cook meal kits to your door. But the trading in the stock is a little harder to interpret.

In response to an inquiry from Barron’s, Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski said in a statement that the company over the past week has seen “a sharp increase in consumer demand.” But it sounds like the company is struggling to keep up with additional volume.

“We are increasing our capacity for future orders and expect to fulfill this increased demand by the next available weekly cycle, starting on 3/30,” she said. “As a result, we have had to make changes to recipes and box orders for a small portion of volume next week. We are grateful for our customers’ patience during this unusual time. We are hiring for temporary and permanent positions in our Linden, N.J., and Richmond, Calif., fulfillment centers and hope to create employment opportunities for individuals who may have been displaced by the restaurant or food-service industry.”

She adds that the company is “carefully monitoring” its supply chain and that it is “not aware of any significant disruption to our supply chain to date as a result of coronavirus.” She notes that “FDA guidance states that there currently is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of Covid-19.”

Kozlowski adds that she isn’t making any new financial guidance or making any predictions about corporate performance “as the situation remains very fluid and various matters could affect our ability to serve our customers.”

“We are doing our very best to manage through these unprecedented circumstances,” she says.

