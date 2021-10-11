Markets
Blue Apron Holdings Uptrend Continues; Climbs 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of meal kit maker Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) are up more than 14% Monday morning at $7.85.

While there have been no company-specific news today, the stock has been trending up and almost doubled after the company introduced Heat & Eat single-serving meal offering on September 13.

The stock has traded in the range of $3.52- $12.35 in the past 52 weeks.

