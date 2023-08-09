Blue Apron Holdings, Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Blue Apron Holdings, (APRN) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$61.93 million, or -$9.52 per share. This compares with -$23.33 million, or -$8.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$3.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to $106.23 million from $124.24 million last year.

Blue Apron Holdings, earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$61.93 Mln. vs. -$23.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$9.52 vs. -$8.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$3.24 -Revenue (Q2): $106.23 Mln vs. $124.24 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $410 Mln- $415 Mln

