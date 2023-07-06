Blue Apron Holdings Inc - (APRN) Price Target Increased by 636.83% to 23.80

The average one-year price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc - (NYSE:APRN) has been revised to 23.80 / share. This is an increase of 636.83% from the prior estimate of 3.23 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 325.76% from the latest reported closing price of 5.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 15.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRN is 0.00%, a decrease of 53.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.39% to 7,343K shares. The put/call ratio of APRN is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Innovis Asset Management holds 1,110K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 35.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 810K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 64.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 92.13% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 711K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 82.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 606.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 395K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 86.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 45.92% over the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 395K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 86.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 349.72% over the last quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Apron's vision is 'better living through better food.' Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

