Blue Apron Holdings Inc - (APRN) Price Target Increased by 53.57% to 14.62

The average one-year price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc - (NYSE:APRN) has been revised to 14.62 / share. This is an increase of 53.57% from the prior estimate of 9.52 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from the latest reported closing price of 12.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 42.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRN is 0.01%, an increase of 66.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 80.07% to 1,464K shares. The put/call ratio of APRN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HN Saltoro Capital holds 350K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 154K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 34.45% over the last quarter.

Innovis Asset Management holds 137K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing a decrease of 709.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 131K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing a decrease of 517.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 163.94% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 122K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Blue Apron Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Apron's vision is 'better living through better food.' Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

