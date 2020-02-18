US Markets

Blue Apron considering going private amid fall in revenue

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is considering going private and announced the closure of its Arlington, Texas facility, sending its shares up 3% in trading after the bell.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N said on Tuesday it is considering going private and announced the closure of its Arlington, Texas facility, sending its shares up 3% in trading after the bell.

The company, that went public in 2017, is also considering alternatives that could result in private ownership or sale of the company or some of its assets.

Overwhelmed by rising competition and falling sales, Blue Apron's stock has been declining since its Wall Street debut. The stock fell almost 33% so far this year.

Blue Apron, whose fourth-quarter revenue fell by 33% to $94.3 million, said it will consolidate its New Jersey and California facilities.

The company's customer base also fell by 9% to 351,000 at the end of the quarter ended Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular