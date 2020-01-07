Blucora To Acquire HK Financial Services - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) has agreed to acquire privately-held HK Financial Services in a stock purchase deal with a price of $160 million. As part of the deal, Blucora expects to issue $165 million of add-on term loan fungible with existing debt. HKFS will operate as a third division of Blucora.

The acquisition adds approximately $4.4 billion to Blucora's total client assets. The deal is anticipated to enhance the company's revenue growth rate, increase margins and accretive to EBITDA, EPS and free cash flow.

