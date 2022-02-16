Markets
BCOR

Blucora Sees Q1 Profit In Line With View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) said it expects net income for the first quarter to be in the range of $38.0 million - $62.0 million or $0.75 - $1.23 per share; non-GAAP net income of $52.5 million - $76.5 million or $1.04 - $1.52 per share for the first quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects total revenue to be in the range of $314.5 million - $346.5 million for the first quarter.

The company said it is on track to achieve its three-year revenue and EBITDA growth goals.

Blucora reconfirmed its full-year 2022 outlook for the Tax Software segment to provide revenue growth of between 14% and 18% from the mid-point of full-year 2021 guidance range, $226 million, as presented on November 4, 2021 and segment operating income of between $98 and $106 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCOR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular