Blucora Names Chris Walters President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) has named Chris Walters as next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Walters has been a member of Board since 2014. He will retain his position on the Board but will step down as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Most recently, Walters served as a senior partner at Activate, a consulting firm. Prior to this, Walters was Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Digital Media, Inc., a technology services company. Walters is also a member of the Atlanta Board of Directors for Year Up.

