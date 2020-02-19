Blucora Issues Q1 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) said, for the first quarter, the company expects non-GAAP net income per share to be between $1.52 to $1.64; and revenues to be between $271.0 million and $281.5 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.57 on revenue of $288.39 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter non GAAP loss per share was $0.10 compared to a loss of $0.16, previous year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.22, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter total revenue was $149.4 million, an increase of 47% over previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $150.11 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.