Markets
BCOR

Blucora Initiates Q3, FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, financial technology company Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) initiated earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2020.

For the third quarter, the company expects a loss in a range of $0.58 to $0.46 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.15 to $0.23 per share on total revenues between $170.0 million and $177.5 million

On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.12 per share on revenues of $146.64 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects a loss in the range of $7.09 to $6.92 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.83 to $0.98 per share on total revenues between $733.0 million and $747.0 million.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $1.11 per share on revenues of $743.36 million for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCOR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular