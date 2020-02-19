Blucora Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Blucora Inc. (BCOR):

-Earnings: $17.33 million in Q4 vs. -$15.98 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.36 in Q4 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.81 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.22 per share -Revenue: $149.42 million in Q4 vs. $101.26 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.52 - $1.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $271.0 - $281.5 Mln

