Blucora Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Blucora Inc. (BCOR):

-Earnings: -$26.21 million in Q3 vs. -$62.39 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.55 in Q3 vs. -$1.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.06 million or $0.31 per share for the period. -Revenue: $175.35 million in Q3 vs. $149.02 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.05 Full year revenue guidance: $742.5 - $748.5 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.