Blucora Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $34.6 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $27.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.6 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $307.6 million from $278.4 million last year.

Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $2.04 Full year revenue guidance: $937.5 - $971.0

