Blucora Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Blucora Inc. (BCOR):

-Earnings: $27.65 million in Q1 vs. -$315.49 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.56 in Q1 vs. -$6.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.95 million or $1.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.96 per share -Revenue: $278.38 million in Q1 vs. $263.32 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 - $1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $238.0 - $249.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.34 - $1.60 Full year revenue guidance: $844.0 - $867.5 Mln

