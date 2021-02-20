Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.5% to US$16.18 in the week after its latest annual results. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$755m in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$7.14 per share, some 2.3% larger than the analysts were predicting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Blucora after the latest results. NasdaqGS:BCOR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Blucora from three analysts is for revenues of US$833.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Blucora forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.36 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$800.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.12 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 14% to US$20.00per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Blucora analyst has a price target of US$21.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$19.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Blucora's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 10% increase next year well below the historical 20%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Blucora's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Blucora's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Blucora. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Blucora going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Blucora .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.