Blucora: Glass Lewis Rejects Candidates Nominated By Ancora - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) said independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis and Co. LLC has recommended that stockholders vote for all the company's directors in connection with the upcoming 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled to be held on April 21, 2021. Glass Lewis rejected all of the candidates nominated by Ancora Catalyst Institutional, LP.

Blucora urged its stockholders to support the refreshed Blucora Board and the company's actions to maximize value. Blucora said its Board does not endorse any of Ancora's nominees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.