Blowout Tesco SLB highlights format’s flexibility

By Ed Clark

LONDON, January 20 (IFR) - Tesco's inaugural sustainability-linked bond (SLB) secured a strong response from the euro market on Wednesday, a deal that underscored the instrument's flexibility as a funding tool for corporate borrowers.

Investor interest in the debut deal was clear. At last update, the orderbook for the €750m 8.5-year was over €5.75bn enabling leads BNP Paribas, Citigroup, MUFG and RBC to set the spread at 75bp, 10bp-20bp through where some bankers placed fair value.

The decision by Tesco to fund a tender offer using proceeds from the SLB is emblematic of the benefits of KPI-linked bonds for those corporates that do not necessarily have the assets that a use-of-proceeds bond would require, but nonetheless want to align their financing strategy with their broader ESG goals.

“We view sustainability-linked bonds as a flexible instrument to allow us to use funds for general corporate purposes and want to encourage growth in this market,” said a funding official at Tesco.

Issuing bonds with specific ESG labelled use-of-proceeds also carries the additional costs of the internal regulation needed to monitor what the funding is being used for, said bankers.

“Sustainability-linked bonds are more the future than green bonds. Green bonds are a good product, but sustainability is easier for companies to implement,” said a funding official at another corporate considering ESG funding options.

“The question for us is our own targets, whether they’re realistic and what sustainability investors expect.”

For Tesco (Baa3/BBB-/ BBB-) to avoid a 25bp coupon step-up starting July 2027, it must reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by financial year 2025-2026 from a 2015-2016 baseline.

Tesco is using the funding from the deal to help finance the tender offer out for two euro bonds and six sterling notes, allowing the company not only to manage upcoming maturities and reduce its average cost of interest, but also to support its environmental goals.

Better pricing

As a household UK name the decision to issue in euros rather than sterling for its inaugural SLB was potentially a surprising move. However, the pricing and demand available in the currency tipped the scales towards a euro issue.

“I do think the euro market is more developed on sustainability but in this case the pricing numbers looked better and also they are looking at a €750m deal which would be big in sterling," said a syndicate banker.

Traditionally the sterling investor base is less concerned with ESG investing than their European counterparts and while this is changing, it is still something that factors into issuers' choice of currency, added a DCM official.

The bond is not Tesco’s first foray into KPI-linked financing. In October, the supermarket operator added science-based targets to a £2.5bn sustainability-linked loan, becoming the first UK company to do so.

Tesco has set clear markers for its carbon emissions reduction schedule. Across its operations, it is looking to reduce emissions by 85% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. In its UK operations, the company expects to reach net zero emissions by 2035.

