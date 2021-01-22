Blowout Tesco bond highlights SLB’s flexibility

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Tesco's first sustainability-linked bond issue secured a strong response from the euro market last week and underscored the instrument's flexibility as a funding tool for corporate borrowers.

Announcing an accompanying tender offer for euro and sterling bonds alongside the new issue, Tesco (Baa3/BBB–/BBB–) was seeking to take out high coupon, high cash price bonds and replace them with a lower coupon note, while at the same time aligning its financing with environmental goals.

Bankers said that as far as they are aware, this is the first instance of an SLB explicitly financing a buy back of conventional bonds.

“If you look at the bond market overall the majority of it is refinancing, but here you can clearly see you are moving from normal funding to ESG-linked financing,” said Agnes Gourc, co-head of sustainable finance markets at BNP Paribas.

Investor interest was clear. The book for the €750m July 2029 bond offering reached more than €5.75bn, enabling leads BNP Paribas, Citigroup, MUFG and RBC to set the spread at 75bp over swaps, 10bp–20bp through where some bankers placed fair value. The coupon was 0.375%. The bonds subject to the tender have coupons ranging from 2.5% to 6.125%.

The yield offered by a Triple B rated corporate and the concurrent tender were key factors in supporting demand and pricing, but it was the ESG structure that drove the broader participation.

“It being an SLB was a big support. We wouldn’t have achieved that level of concession otherwise. Investors said as much,” said Anjuli Pandit, primary markets sustainability manager at BNPP

“Triple B is something of a sweet spot in this environment and it was in conjunction with a tender offer so the deal will be debt-neutral, but investors also see a real value in the structure, and they keep that in mind when thinking about the pricing.”

Flexible funding

The decision by Tesco to fund a tender offer using proceeds from the SLB is emblematic of the benefits of KPI-linked bonds for those corporates that do not necessarily have the assets that a use-of-proceeds bond – such as a green bond – would require, but nonetheless want to align their financing strategy with their broader ESG goals.

“We view sustainability-linked bonds as a flexible instrument to allow us to use funds for general corporate purposes and want to encourage growth in this market,” said Lynda Heywood, Tesco's group treasurer.

Gourc also stressed the flexibility offered by SLBs. “For issuers geared towards operational expenditure rather than capital expenditure it is not always easy to find the right category of assets for a use-of-proceeds bond, but with an SLB you have a focus on corporate strategy," she said.

The most important structural issues for any SLB are the so-called key performance indictors and potential penalties if they are not met. For Tesco to avoid a 25bp coupon step-up starting July 2027, it must reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by financial year 2025–2026 from a 2015–2016 baseline.

One surprise was that as a household British name the retailer chose to issue in euros rather than sterling. However, the pricing and demand available in the currency tipped the scales towards the single currency.

“The pricing in euros looked better in this part of the curve, but the goal here was to explain the company's ESG strategy to a wider audience and the euro market is attractive. It has a large number of ESG minded accounts,” said Pandit.

Traditionally, sterling investors are less concerned with ESG investing than their European counterparts and, while this is changing, it is still something that factors into issuers' choice of currency.

The bond issue is not Tesco’s first foray into KPI-linked financing. In October, it added science-based targets to a £2.5bn sustainability-linked loan, becoming the first UK company to do so.

Tesco has set clear markers for its carbon emissions reduction schedule. Across its operations, it is looking to reduce emissions by 85% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. In its UK operations, the company expects to reach net-zero emissions by 2035.

Not just Tesco

Tesco is not the only corporate issuer to appreciate the options that SLBs can provide, while at the same time enabling companies to demonstrate better ESG performance.

“Sustainability-linked bonds are more the future than green bonds. Green bonds are a good product, but sustainability bonds will be easier for some companies to implement,” said David Greenbaum, chief financial officer at CPI Property Group, which owns real estate in Central and Eastern Europe.

“The current project for CPIPG is to look closely at our own environmental targets, whether they are aggressive enough and in line with what sustainability investors expect.”

CPI Property has sold green bonds in the past but has yet to issue an SLB.

(Reporting by Edward Clark)

